Ramaphosa awaits report on Bushiri escape, says action will be taken

President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting the report on the escape of wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed this to News24 on Wednesday, adding that the time frame of when it will land on the president’s desk was dependent on the Security Cluster.

Speaking to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that action would be taken.

“The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us, I am waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken, because it should never have happened the way that it did. Either tomorrow or so, I will be getting a report.

“We are going to take action, that’s for sure,” he told the broadcaster.

ALSO READ: Malawi police confirm they have Bushiris in custody

This comes after Bushiri and his wife recently fled the country to their homeland, Malawi.

The couple is currently facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering, to the alleged tune of R102 million, before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The Bushiris were granted bail of R200 000 each on 4 November, under strict conditions which included that they could not leave South Africa, and that they could only travel between North West and Gauteng.

The news of their departure was revealed by Bushiri himself, via his various social media platforms.

He claimed that he did not feel safe in South Africa and that he would not be afforded a fair trial in the country. In addition, the fugitive made several demands to the South African government.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the Bushiris and their bail was subsequently revoked.

Malawi police, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the couple had handed themselves over to them.

In addition, Bushiris’ lawyer in South Africa, Terrence Baloyi, confirmed that they were expected to appear in a Malawi court on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for Malawian Information and Government Minister Gospel Kazako said that the issue would receive fair attention.

“They will either appear today or tomorrow. We are trying as much as possible to do what we are obligated to [talking to the law].”

He further emphasised that the Malawian government had no “emotions or sentiments” in the case.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.