Tshwane’s R4bn deficit will affect service delivery – Msimanga

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says that Tshwane councillors need to work harder to ensure service delivery reaches the ground heading to the local elections.

Speaking to the Rekord, Msimanga said although the metro’s financial woes estimated at about R4.4-billion would affect service delivery negatively, councillors needed to work hard.

Msimanga was elected DA provincial leader with 75% of the 1 200 votes in the DA Gauteng virtual provincial congress held on Saturday. He assumed the position vacated by John Moodey, who resigned in September.

“The inherited R4.4-billion deficit is a problem,” he said.

“It will have a negative impact on how they will deliver services. Residents might not understand the implications of this, as all they see would be potholes that might not be fixed on time, RDP houses not completed, streetlights not repaired. These are the challenges council needs to address and provide solutions.”

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has reported that the metro had a deficit of about R4.4 billion accumulated in three months under the leadership of the temporary administrators.

The provincial government, which provided oversight of the administrators’ leadership, was expected to give a detailed report on the matter.

Msimanga, was, however, confident in the reinstatement of finance MMC Mare-Lise Fourie.

“While I was still mayor, we worked together in turning around a deficit we found in 2016, but now council does not have a year to fix this problem. They will need to work hard in the short period and make sure they not only fast track service delivery, but also communicate what is doable and what is not with reasons, so residents know that state of governance,’’ he said.

Msimanga cautioned the council to not let political disputes hamper the business of council to deliver services.

“Service delivery lies in the hands of local governance and determines the provincial political landscape. It is important to have local governance right. It is important to make sure residents feel that services are delivered.’’

As a provincial leader, Msimanga said he would provide support to the council to ensure that co-operation from provincial departments would be offered to the metro.

“We will ensure we hold the executives to account, for the residents of Tshwane to get services rendered. The DA has representatives in the provincial legislature; therefore, we can call in provincial departments to co-operate with the municipality. They will get that assistance from us to ensure councillors deliver to the people of Tshwane.’’

On his new position, Msimanga said it was an exciting and also an overwhelming position.

“I know the road ahead is not easy when you are trying to get your structures internally, but also getting the mood externally ready for elections. We have a local government elections coming up and we have to prepare for 2021 and the 2024 elections, and that is what is happening now.

“I must ensure that we are ready. Where we are governing we need to do well, we need to ensure that our councillors hold the executive to account as champions of service delivery. Whether we are in governance or not, the people need to see us as champions of service delivery and that’s what I’ll be working on.’’

Earlier this month, Mare-Lise Fourie said she started drafting a financial recovery plan to be implemented to improve the metro’s financial state.

“The deficit affects the financial health of the metro. We had 52 days of cash that could cover our day-to-day expenses, but now there is only 12 days of cash. That’s the impact of this deficit,’’ she said.

“We have to improve the finances from here. I am more than ready to head this department and implement a financial recovery plan.’’

