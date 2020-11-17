Government 17.11.2020 09:36 pm

Ramaphosa chats to Biden, hopes for strong partnership

Citizen reporter
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stand onstage after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong partnership between the United States and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism, the Presidency has announced.

“President Ramaphosa had a call with US President-Elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, 17 November 2020, during which the leaders discussed ways to strengthen US-Africa relations and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism.

“The leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by President-Elect Biden during the dark days of apartheid, where Mr Biden demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.

“President-Elect Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic South Africa has achieved,” the statement said.

“President Ramaphosa said he looked forward to a strong partnership at a bilateral level and between the United States and the continent of Africa.

“The President wished President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris well for their term in office.”

