Government 17.11.2020 05:08 pm

Concerns that Bushiri-saga could sour relations between SA and Malawi

Marizka Coetzer
Followers of self claimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court in support of him during his bail application, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation asked people to stop spreading rumours about the Malawian president’s involvement in Bushiri’s escape from South Africa.

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation said it’s concerned about the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.

Tandi Mahambehlala, chairperson of the committee, said it was important that relevant departments in both jurisdictions resolve the matter expeditiously.

“It cannot be appropriate for Bushiri to pit regional trade partners against each other. Malawi and South Africa historically have strong bilateral and regional ties that ought to be strengthened and respected. The claims of xenophobia Bushiri made in seeking sympathy from his government are a concern, and could potentially compromise South Africa at a time when it should lead the recovery of regional economies.”

Mahambehlala called on people not to lend credence to a story about the Malawian President smuggling Bushiri out of the country after his state visit on Friday last week.

“This matter has been clarified by both countries and if perpetuated further it may unjustly compromise President Lazarus Chakwera.”

Meanwhile, time is running out for the so-called prophet and his wife, who have fewer than 48 hours to return to the country and appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.

