Government 15.11.2020 04:09 pm

SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi

Citizen reporter
SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi

Self proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Bushiris extradition from Malawi will be requested in terms of the SADC Protocol on Extradition to ensure that ‘the two fugitives face justice’.

South Africa has started the official extradition process in order to return Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary, to the country  to stand trail for fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

On Sunday afternoon, government spokesperson Phumla Williams, said in a statement the extradition from Malawi will be requested in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition “and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory”.

This is to ensure that “the two fugitives face justice”.

“While this process is underway, law-enforcement agencies will continue investigations into this matter.”

ALSO READ: ‘A righteous man sees trouble and runs away’ – Shepherd Bushiri

Bushiri and his wife fled from South Africa to Malawi this week. According to the self-proclaimed prophet during a televised address on Saturday, they arrived in their home country on Wednesday evening.

During the speech, Bushiri was adamant that he did not want to abscond from standing before a judge, but that he feared for his life and believed that he would not receive a free and fair trail.

“I believe in the law and I am a law abiding citizen,” he said.

Presidential connection false

It is unknown how the Enlightened Christian Gathering leader managed to leave South Africa. There has been significant speculation that the Malawian President may have been involved since news emerged that his flight home had been delayed by several hours.

The Malawian leader was on a working visit to South Africa and met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshwane on Friday.

Besides the Malawian government vehemently denying this on Saturday, Williams also put an end to the rumour.

“Government is able to confirm that (the) fugitives … did not leave South Africa aboard a flight on which President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled.

Williams added that “President Chakwera and his delegation departed from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria and stopped over at OR Tambo International Airport to collect an additional number of officials who had travelled to South Africa earlier to prepare for the working visit.

“Department of Home Affairs immigration officials verified the identities of all passengers and Mr and Ms Bushiri were not on the flight.

WATCH – Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri confirms he is in Malawi, fears for his life

“When travellers are processed for departure, they are required to present themselves to an immigration officer who, among other checks, verifies that the passport belongs to the traveller,” she said.

Bushiri to approach his government

On Saturday, Bushiri said that he would be approaching the Malawian government for assistance on Monday.

He also had a number of demands for the South African government to meet before he said he would return and stand trail.

These include assurances of his “safety and security” and that his bail would not be revoked. One of his bail conditions was that he was not allowed to leave South Africa.

Bushiri TV

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri speaks during a televised address on Saturday, confirming that he is in Malawi after fleeing from South Africa while out on bail. Picture: Screenshot

“Our right to fair trial entails that we have access to our lawyers all the time. Revocation of the bail defeats our right to fair trial and also exposes us to further security and safety challenges,” he said.

He also wanted the “investigating, arresting and prosecuting us to recuse themselves”.

Bushiri has stated that police officers tried to extort money from him in 2018 and that is when his legal woes started. He also stated that he had lodged complaints against the investigating officers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition