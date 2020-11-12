NDZ gazettes regulations on relaxed alcohol sales, international travel

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Wednesday evening, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the relaxation of some Lockdown Level 1 regulations, effective from Thursday.
Though the national state of disaster will be extended by another month to 15 December, the country is preparing to fully reopen the economy.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The 18 land borders which were partially operational, will be fully operational, and the 34 land borders which were closed, will remain closed.
- Travelling to and from the Republic is allowed, subject to regulations.
- All international travel will resume, subject to the traveller providing a valid certificate of a negative test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.
- In the event of the traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, the traveller will be required to quarantine him or herself at his or her own costs.
- International air travel is restricted to the OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and the Cape Town International Airport.
- Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic will be allowed entry into
and exit from the Republic, subject to compliance with protocols relating to screening for Covid -19 and quarantine or isolation where necessary; the wearing of a face mask; transportation; and sanitisation and social distancing measures as per the relevant health protocols on safety and prevention of the spread of Covid -19.
- All commercial seaports will be opened.
- Small crafts will be allowed entry into seaports, in line with health and border law enforcement protocols.
- The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licenses.
- The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.
