Limpopo municipality overpays millions for non-functional boreholes

Government 2 hours ago

One service provider was paid almost four times the normal rate for a single borehole, while some boreholes have yet to deliver a single drop of water after several months.

Alex Matlala
10 Nov 2020
05:59:17 PM
Picture for illustration

Limpopo district municipality is in trouble with the law after paying a service provider more than R1.8 million for equipping a single borehole that usually costs R500,000. Now, the Mopani district municipality, which consists of five local municipalities under the Norman Mashabane ANC region, has to explain to cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department for failing to do things by the book. According to a report by the municipal public accounts committee, the municipality has recently double-paid five service providers for equipping boreholes in villages hit by drought. All the payments allegedly exceeded the normal ceiling price for...

