Limpopo municipality overpays millions for non-functional boreholes

PREMIUM!
Limpopo municipality overpays millions for non-functional boreholesGovernment 2 hours ago
One service provider was paid almost four times the normal rate for a single borehole, while some boreholes have yet to deliver a single drop of water after several months.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule
Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality
World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?
Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert
Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal