Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has resigned. Mulaudzi tendered his resignation on Monday morning to the National Head of the DPCI, Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya, with immediate effect, Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed in a statement.

“The reasons for tendering the resignation is cited as personal. The National Head has accepted the resignation with immediate effect.”

Mulaudzi is facing corruption allegations after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

The Democratic Alliance’s Mat Cuthbert questioned the funding to a senior member of the Hawks, considering that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) had recently handed over evidence related to the Denzhe Primary Care scandal to the Hawks for investigation.

Police were currently probing four alleged corrupt projects involving the NLC, which includes Denzhe Primary Care, Zibsimazi, Life for Impact and I am Made for God’s Glory, News24 reported.

The party had called for Mulaudzi’s suspension, arguing multiple cases of corruption, maladministration and nepotism had been uncovered at the NLC.

Cuthbert claimed the DA had seen a report conducted by Forensics for Justice into Mulaudzi and his foundation’s alleged misuse of funding received from the NLC.

“In this report, it is alleged that Mulaudzi is complicit that he colluded with senior officials at the NLC to secure the funding and the reason for obtaining this funding was to ‘fundraise on behalf of his local ANC branch’.

“Also that the funds intended for the sports centre were spent on items unrelated to the actual project itself, such as the purchasing of mini-bus taxis and kickbacks paid to NLC officials,” he said.

Cuthbert further said it was “worrying that the Hawks was investigating the NLC, which could derail the entire investigation into large-scale looting at the commission.”

“One has to wonder whether or not these revelations have impacted on the Hawks’ ability to investigate, charge and arrest those implicated in corruption at the NLC.

“Therefore, considering the serious nature of these allegations, as well as the several unanswered questions related to this matter, the DA calls on the Head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, to suspend Mulaudzi until an internal investigation is conducted,” said Cuthbert at the time.

Mulaudzi has maintained his innocence in the matter.

He claimed to have been caught up in the crossfire in a battle to purge those who worked under former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and ex-Hawks chief General Berning Ntlemeza.

