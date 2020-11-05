Former MMCs, some fresh faces for Tshwane’s new mayoral committee

The newly elected Tshwane Mayor has appointed his first mayoral committee and it includes former MMCs and some new faces.

On Thursday, Mayor Randall Williams, who was elected during a special council meeting last week, announced what he called a strong team of people who were armed diverse skills.

Williams said the team would hit the ground running and turn around the City, which has been “limping” operationally since the capital was put under administration and the council was dissolved earlier this year.

The mayor added that the pressure was on because they only had 11 months before the next local government elections which, he suspected, would be called in October 2021.

Meet the City of Tshwane’s mayoral committee:

Returning MMCs

Karen Meyer returns as the MMC for Community Safety.

Meyer, who was first elected to the Tshwane council in 2000, has served the City for the last 20 years.

“From 2001 she was the official opposition’s spokesperson for community safety right up to 2016, when she was appointed chairperson of the Local Geographical Names Standing Committee,” Williams said.

In February 2019, Meyer was appointed MMC for Community Safety.

Sakkie du Plooy returns as the MMC for Health

Du Plooy, who was a chaplain of the former SADF as well as the Dutch Reformed Church in Parys up to 1989, when he entered public service and worked in a number of government departments, was elected to the Tshwane council in 2014.

In 2016, after the local government elections, Du Plooy was appointed as the MMC for Health under former Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, and he was appointed MMC for Community and Social Development in February 2019 during former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s tenure.

“His return to the health portfolio will see him pick up where he left off and continue his exceptional work,” Williams said.

Mare-Lise Fourie returns as MMC for Finance.

Fourie worked for the City council in Tshwane for more than 30 years from 1970 up until 2003.

Fourie was then appointed to the council in 2014 and was appointed MMC for Finance in 2016.

“One of South Africa’s leading authorities on municipal finances and financial management, she has presented courses on the subject at the universities of South Africa, Johannesburg, Pretoria, as well as the Tshwane University of Technology,” Williams said.

“She will be leading the City’s financial turnaround strategy and I am confident that she will return the City to a solid financial footing.”

Dana Wannenburg returns as MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management.

Wannenburg was first elected to the council in 2000 and served in various capacities. Wannenburg was appointed MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management in 2019.

Wannenburg is a born and bred entrepreneur of Pretoria and has more than 20 years of experience in the motor and commercial property industry, Williams said.

New MMCs

Mpho Mehlape-Zimu has been appointed MMC for Housing and Human Settlements.

Mehlape-Zimu who entered the word of politics in 2012 was elected to the Tshwane council in 2017 and became the deputy chief whip in 2019.

Williams said Mehlape-Zimu has certifications in the fields of gender, youth, people with disabilities, as well as governance and compliance.

Dikeledi Selowa has been appointed MMC for Roads and Transport.

Selowa, who was first elected to the council in 2016 was also previously appointed as the chairperson of the Section 79 Oversight Committee for Utility Services.

“She holds several certifications on monitoring and evaluation in the public sector, governance excellence and local government legislation,” Williams said.

“As an ardent youth activist Dikeledi will focus her energies on empowerment and development in the rods and transport portfolio.”

Bruce Lee has been appointed MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning.

Lee was first elected to the council in 2011 and has served on the Section 79 Oversight Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning for several years.

“Armed with an MBA, a political science degree from universities in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Bruce has managed and run several businesses in the manufacturing and export sector in the southern African region,” Williams said.

Sylvester Phokoje has been appointed MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

Phokoje is a practising advocate and consultant in the fields of human resource development and labour relations.

“With almost 40 years’ experience in the HR field, Sylvester brings with him a wealth of experience to the corporate an shared services department,” Williams said.

Thabisile Vilakazi has been appointed MMC for Community and Social Development.

Vilakazi was first elected to the council in 2016 and has since served as the chairperson for the Section 79 Oversight Committee for Community and Social Development Services.

“Thabisile has excelled in her duties as committee chairperson and I am certain that she will continue to do so in her new role as MMC,” Williams said.

Phillip Nel has been appointed MMC for Utilities Services and Regional Operations and Coordination.

Williams said that Nel was a professional engineer with more than 40 years in the private sector, backed by a business leadership degree and a proven record of organisational development.

“Phillip brings a wealth of project and performance management knowledge and experience to this portfolio. With the current challenges experienced by both departments, Phillip will be on the front line in terms of basic service delivery,” Williams added.

