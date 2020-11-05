Ramaphosa to address the nation next week, Mthembu confirms

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation next week, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed on Thursday, 5 November.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mthembu said the President would address the nation on government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic following a virtual Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The Minister said Cabinet expressed their concerns during the meeting that some South Africans were “behaving recklessly and irresponsibly as if Covid-19 no longer existed”.

“Cabinet calls on all people in South Africa to continue adhering to the health protocols of practising social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing our hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser, and avoiding large gatherings.

“Such consistent considerate behaviour remains the greatest defence in protecting ourselves and others against the virus. Our responsible actions will ensure we minimise the rates of infections whilst we continue to rebuild our economy.”

Mthembu further said that the Cabinet would discuss the outcomes of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) to be held next week.

“President Ramaphosa will thereafter brief the nation on the developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.”

Minister @JacksonMthembu_ briefs media on Outcomes of Cabinet Meeting #PostCabinet https://t.co/u32FYFNl4v — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) November 5, 2020

National Taxi Lekgotla

The Minister added that Cabinet also welcomed the commitment to sectorial determination for the taxi industry.

“The declaration adopted at last week’s National Taxi Lekgotla is pivotal in building a more efficient and safe public transport sector.

“The outcomes take the country closer to formalising an empowerment model for the taxi industry and will place it on a sustainable growth path. ”

Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

Meanwhile, Mthembu further said Cabinet welcomed the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last month.

“The budget is there to set out a course that limits the operational spending of government.

“It also supports economic growth to boost the creation of much-needed jobs. The allocations support our drive to revive the economy from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic and attract investments.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.