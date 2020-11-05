Gauteng drivers given lifeline for license renewals

Applications by people whose driver’s licenses have expired or will expire soon because of the lockdown will be prioritised, according to the Gauteng Traffic Department.

Such applications will be given priority in the booking system as part of a new strategy to deal with the current backlog, said departmental spokesperson Theo Nkonki.

The department, in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Tshwane metro, has also set aside every Tuesday from 26 October until 31 January 2021 to assist applicants whose licenses are expiring or whose validity has been extended to 31 January 2021.

In addition, Wednesdays have been set aside to assist any applicant who is 60 years or older to renew their driving license or apply for a professional driving permit (PrDP).

These applicants would not be required to make prior bookings.

Mondays

On Mondays, centres would avail slots for the renewal of driving license cars and PrDP applications.

“These will be available to applicants whose driving license cards have not yet expired. Centres will avail slots for renewal services based on available resource and operational plans,” Nkonki said.

Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, centres would avail slots for driving licenses and learners’ license test applications.

“Upon application, to secure an appointment, successful applicants should confirm their bookings. Bookings must be confirmed by making a payment any day from Wednesday to Friday,” Nkonki said.

Failure to do this would result in the secured booking being cancelled.

Wednesdays were declared “pensioners walk-in day”.

“Centres will prioritise pensioners with their driving license renewals. Pensioners are not required to make prior bookings and other services will continue as normal,” Nkonki said.

Centres that renew driving license cards and process PrDP applications would avail priority renewal of driving license cards and PrDP applications on Thursdays.

“Such slots will be available only to applicants whose driving license cards have expired,” Nkonki said.

Centres with new extended hours – from 08:00 to 18:00 – on weekdays were Centurion, Akasia, Bronkhorstspruit and Waltloo.

Meanwhile, other centres which operate from 18:00 to 13:00 on Saturdays, in Tshwane, were Centurion, Akasia, Bronkhortspruit and Waltloo.

“To improve the process and enhance the experience, applicants are encouraged to bring their signed and stamped optometrist or ophthalmologist tests to centres,” Nkonki said, adding that Covid-19 related regulations would be adhered to.

In July, transport minister Fikile Mbalula published regulations that all learner’s licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licenses and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March and 31 August have been extended until 31 January 2021.

This article was republished from Pretoria Rekord with permission

