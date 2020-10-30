Labour Dept denies setting aside funds to thank farm workers for working during lockdown

The department said the rumours of the supposed payment started when inspectors were conducting inspections.

During the inspections, the department said they came across workers threatening to go on strike because they were demanding a risk allowance for having worked during lockdown on a number of farms around the Phalaborwa Mopani district.

Provincial chief inspector Phaswane Tladi said the department only made funds available to those who could not work during lockdown.

“In terms of the regulations, the department only has the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) that was made available for employers and employees who could not work during lockdown.”

Tladi said there were workers who made demands to employers to either thank them for having worked during lockdown or pay them a danger allowance.

“Unfortunately, this is not in the current prescript of the law.”

He further said, however, the department could not interfere with arrangements between an employer and employee on such incentives, nor force employers to pay such benefits.

“We urge workers to refrain from participating in such unprotected strikes that may possibly lead to loss of employment.

“At all times, workers are advised to enquire with relevant authorities when there are misunderstandings.

“Our officials are available and ready to guide them before they embark on unprotected strikes based on hearsay and rumour,” said Tladi.