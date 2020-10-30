 
 
AgriSA wants clarity on ‘nil compensation’

From an economic point, the Bill should ensure reform in an equitable and sustainable manner, which leverages on current expertise while upskilling emerging farmers into commercial farming.

Rorisang Kgosana
30 Oct 2020
05:01:58 AM
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The success of the Expropriation Bill relies on government clarifying the “nil compensation” provision as it could have a potentially negative effect on investor confidence, say economists. Parliament was deliberating the recently gazetted Expropriation Bill which had the primary purpose of making specific provisions of when expropriation of land without compensation could take place. The Bill incorporates a new clause which deals with instances where it will be just and equitable to pay “nil compensation” for expropriation of property with authority given to local, provincial and national governments to expropriate in the interests of the public. It also provides that...

