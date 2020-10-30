 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Black farmers allege govt officials demand R250K bribe for one to keep farming

Government 7 hours ago

Early this month, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza announced government would release 896 farms measuring 700,000 hectares of underutilised or vacant state land.

Sipho Mabena
30 Oct 2020
04:55:14 AM
PREMIUM!
Black farmers allege govt officials demand R250K bribe for one to keep farming

A farm worker busy with contour ploughing.

The release of state-owned farms as part of the land reform programme has been rocked by allegations of bribery, harassment and intimidation, with a black farmer claiming officials demanded a R250,000 bribe for them to keep farming and receiving state aid. Early this month, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza announced government would release 896 farms measuring 700,000 hectares of underutilised or vacant state land. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) in Mpumalanga have raised concerns that established farmers running successful operations on state land have received notices that their farms were...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.