Ramaphosa to address the nation in the ‘coming days, possibly next week’

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on his government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic “in the coming days, possibly next week”.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, the president said he had received a new report earlier in the day and would be studying it as the government has observed some worrying trends.

“I want to look at the report very closely and also then have an opportunity in the coming days, possibly next week, to address the people of South Africa on what we now need to do in light of what we are going through.

“I don’t want to be alarmist, I don’t want our people to be alarmed with rumours, such as we are going to Level 3. That is simply not true. And I want to assure everyone that it is not true.”

A presidential address had been mooted earlier amid calls by government officials for South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as the number of cases continues to rise.

The president also reportedly confirmed the news at an Adopt-A-School Foundation dinner hosted by SABC’s Leanne Manas on Saturday.

“It was at this particular dinner that the President said he is going to address the nation this week. He is very concerned about the rising numbers,” Manas told the SABC.

For the past few weeks Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans of the risk of a second wave should they continue to disregard health regulations.

He said at the time: “Fellow South Africans, when we emphasize the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instill fear in you. The only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala also called on citizens to adhere to health protocols to avoid a hard lockdown.

“We can now safely say that we are definitely going back into a hard lockdown if there is no urgent and drastic change in behaviour,” he said.

As rumours of the country going back to another hard lockdown circulate on social media, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mlungisi Mthsali confirmed to The Citizen these rumours were pure speculation and the department had not been instructed to move to a higher or harder lockdown level.

“There have been no discussions, unless it’s still coming.”

(Additional reporting, Nica Richards, News24 Wire)

