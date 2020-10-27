Ramaphosa expected to address the nation this week – report

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week amid calls by government officials for South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as the number of cases continues to rise.

The President reportedly confirmed the news at the Adopt-a-school Foundation dinner hosted by SABC’s Leanne Manas on Saturday.

“It was at this particular dinner that the President stated that he is going to address the nation this week. He is very concerned about the rising numbers,” Manas told the SABC.

For past few weeks Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had been warning South Africans of the risk of a second wave should they continue to disregard the health regulations.

He said at the time: “Fellow South Africans, when we emphasise that the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you. The only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols.”

In KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala has also called on citizens to adhere to health protocols to avoid a hard lockdown.

“We can now safely say that we are definitely going back into a hard lockdown if there is no urgent and drastic change in behaviour,” he said.

As rumours of the country going back to another hard lockdown circulate on social media, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mlungisi Mthsali confirmed to The Citizen these rumours are pure speculation and the department has not been instructed to move to a higher or harder lockdown level.

“There have been no discussions, unless it’s still coming.”

(Additional reporting, Nica Richards)

