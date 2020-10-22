Cabinet appeals to communities to continue wearing masks

The country’s cabinet has appealed to communities across the nation, in particular, township and informal settlement communities, to continue wearing masks as a way of minimising the spread of Covid-19.

This was announced by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a media briefing today on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Mthembu said the cabinet had noted with concern in many areas across the country people have stopped wearing masks which are an “important element in stopping the spread of the virus”.

Mthembu said the cabinet appealed to communities across the country, particularly in townships and informal settlements, to continue wearing masks to protect themselves, their loved ones, their families and communities.

“Please, once again, we urge all our communities and members and individuals in our communities to wear masks, that is the only weapon we have against Covid-19,” Mthembu said.

South Africans were also urged to continue practising social distancing and the frequent washing of hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitiser.

“These are the only preventative measures available to protect ourselves,” Mthembu said.

The cabinet is of the view that the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown to 15 November will enable the government to minimise the spread of the virus, Mthembu said.

Mthembu cautioned that despite South Africa experiencing a massive decrease in the Covid-19 infection rate in the past couple of months, “the virus remains with us”.

The minister again urged the country’s citizenry to adapt to the new normal of coexisting with Covid-19 and reiterated the appeal for people to adhere to the protocol of wearing masks in light of a possible resurgence of the virus.

Mthembu said the cabinet wished all those infected, including Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May, “a speedy recovery”.

The cabinet thanked the country’s frontline healthcare workers for their commitment and dedication which has led to an increase in the recovery rate to more than 90% and kept the fatality rate at 2.6%, Mthembu said.

