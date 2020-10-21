 
 
‘Stopping grant top-ups now is madness’ says NGO

Government 25 mins ago

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD), appealed to government to rescind its decision to stop the top-ups, as this would doom millions to hunger.

Eric Naki
21 Oct 2020
05:44:11 PM
Image: iStock

The top-ups on old-age and caregiver grants must be retained because the decision to suspend them will have devastating consequences for the poor and will undermined efforts aimed at achieving economic recovery. The civil society organisation, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD), appealed to government to rescind its decision to stop the top-ups. It described the move as an “absolutely terrible decision” which would have devastating consequences for household hunger. Its head, Mervyn Abrahams, said due to the current economic situation, the majority of households faced an  affordability crisis. The situation had dramatically and rapidly deepened over the past few months,...

