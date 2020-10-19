 
 
Fixing SA’s minibus taxi industry is proving hard

The effort, if it succeeds, will resolve the anomaly where the government relies on the informal transport sector to provide a key public transport service.

Siyabulela Fobosi
19 Oct 2020
05:10:25 AM
Fixing SA’s minibus taxi industry is proving hard

Taxis parked outside Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. (This picture is used for illustrative purposes only.)

The South African government has initiated a process to formalise and regulate the mini-bus taxi industry, with a view to making it viable and free of violence. According to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, training of operators and taxi workers across the value chain should be an integral part of the industry development and skilling pro-gramme. The effort, if it succeeds, will resolve the anomaly where the government relies on the informal transport sector to provide a key public transport service. Minibus taxis are the preferred mode of transport for most commuters because they are more efficient and widely available than...

Loading Posts...
