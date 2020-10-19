 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Taxi audit mooted despite identified issues of violence and poor customer service

Government 53 mins ago

The industry needs government ‘to come in and dictate certain legal rules to ensure professionalism’.

Rorisang Kgosana
19 Oct 2020
05:07:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Taxi audit mooted despite identified issues of violence and poor customer service

Taxis parked outside Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2020, during a strike over government's R1.135 billion relief fund. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The taxi industry should be regulated and audited to ensure performance is above par and that violence is eradicated and customer service is improved. This was proposed by the executive manager for the Road Traffic Training Academy of the Road Traffic Management Corporation, Dr Hlengani Moyane, who suggested a mechanism should be put in place to measure the service provided by the industry. Moyane was joined by Trans-port Minister Fikile Mbalula, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phil-lip Taaibosch, Stellenbosch University’s Professor Thuli Madonsela and manager of transport systems and operations at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.