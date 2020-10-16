DA outraged at Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality’s R135m property

An argument has developed between the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo over the purchase of a property to house municipal buildings. So serious is the tussle between the two, the DA has vowed to lay a complaint with the public protector against what the party called “daylight robbery at the expense of the poorest of the poor”. At the centre of the controversy are allegations the institutions entered into an agreement to purchase a private property in Burgersfort for R135 million. “The building, which belongs to the Tubatse Property, was previously leased by the...

An argument has developed between the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo over the purchase of a property to house municipal buildings.

So serious is the tussle between the two, the DA has vowed to lay a complaint with the public protector against what the party called “daylight robbery at the expense of the poorest of the poor”. At the centre of the controversy are allegations the institutions entered into an agreement to purchase a private property in Burgersfort for R135 million.

“The building, which belongs to the Tubatse Property, was previously leased by the municipality for over R2 million per month and was used as the civic centre,” said DA Limpopo provincial leader Jacques Smalle yesterday.

“This despite the fact that the municipality owns its own buildings that previously housed the municipal offices.”

Smalle told The Citizen the DA was concerned the price of the property exceeded the highest valuation requested by the municipality by R64 170 000. He said the R135 million was to be paid with an initial deposit of R50 million and in instalments over three years and “the DA received confirmation that the R50 million payment was made”.

“The DA urges the public protector to swiftly investigate this matter to ensure that taxpayers’ money is utilised prudently and transparently and not for the benefit of a few individuals.”

The municipality said the DA was jumping the gun.

“The municipal council has in its meeting held on 25 September resolved to purchase the building where the head office is situated. In terms of the law, the public must be notified of such a transaction,” said municipal spokesperson Thabiso Mokoena.

A public notice was issued, inviting communities and stakeholders to comment. Treasury was also notified.

“At this stage, the 21 days have not yet lapsed to suggest that the sale has been concluded. We further refute allegations that the deal is already underway. All we can say is that the DA is lying through its teeth when it says we have already paid a deposit of R50 million.

“It is true that a R50 million deposit is needed to show interest on the deal, but that money is not yet paid as we are still on the process of public participation, as required by law,” he said.

