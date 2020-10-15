Parliament committee concerned over state of municipalities in Gauteng

The portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs chairperson Faith Muthambi has raised the committee’s concerns over the dire state of municipalities in Gauteng.

It was revealed during the meeting that five of the 11 municipalities’ public account committees had not been approved by the 2019/20 annual plan.

Muthambi said during the meeting that the committee had requested the Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, West Rand and Midvaal councils to conclude and approve their municipal annual plans.

She highlighted that water and electricity losses, wasteful expenditure and dysfunctional municipal public accounts were the issues plaguing the municipalities.

“The general state of municipalities is of major concern. Water and electricity losses put pressure on cash flow and contribute to poor service delivery. It is unsustainable to have water losses of R1.3 billion in Johannesburg, R1 billion each in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni,” Muthambi said.

The chairperson said the committee has called on the municipalities to deal with customers accessing water services illegally while also addressing inaccurate billing.

She further said that the municipalities also needed to address the high number of councillors behind on their municipal bills.

“Out of eight municipalities reporting councillors in arrears amounting to R1.7 million, only Merafong has no councillors in arrears.”

Muthambi said this behaviour had fostered a general culture of non-payment, as residents followed the example set by councillors.

The chairperson added that the committee was concerned that in Gauteng 77% (R7.2 billion) of unauthorised expenditure for the 2018/19 financial year, and prior years, still needed to be addressed.

She said the committee appreciated the commitment highlighted by the provincial government in offering support to municipalities.

“The committee encouraged further support by both national and provincial government to municipalities to ensure their financial viability.”

Muthambi also spoke of the high vacancy rate in Gauteng municipalities.

“The high vacancy rate of supporting senior manager posts is a concern. In the Johannesburg metro, there is a 42% vacancy rate, Sedibeng has a 50% vacancy rate, Lesedi and West Rand are at 33% vacancy rate and Merafong is standing at 42%,” she said.

She said this rate could be attributed to the lack of strategic direction and lack of financial prudence in the municipalities.

“While the committee acknowledges challenges in recruiting adequately skilled personnel for those positions, it believes these challenges can be overcome.”

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

