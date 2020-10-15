 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan a PR exercise – expert

Government 9 hours ago

No other country other than South African had so far announced a recovery plan after the Covid-19 economic damage.

Eric Naki
15 Oct 2020
06:02:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan a PR exercise – expert

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hyped economic recovery plan is nothing but a PR exercise meant to cover the mess the government caused to the economy, an expert says. Analyst and finance senior lecturer at Wits Business School Dr Thanti Mthanti said the action is too late to help the economy and that Ramaphosa could have acted six months ago, when businesses faced imminent closures and workers job losses as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. “Where do they get the money now that they did not have six months ago when it was desperately needed? Businesses have closed, airports, buses and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.