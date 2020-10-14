 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mpumalanga corruption report reveals more shockers

Government 3 hours ago

Residents enraged about how crooked officials and councillors abused public assets and looted public funds, including at least R18 million meant for drought relief projects.

Sipho Mabena
14 Oct 2020
05:56:19 PM
PREMIUM!
Mpumalanga corruption report reveals more shockers

Picture: iStock

The Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has confirmed that a leaked forensic report detailing the extent of the rot at the Dr JS Moroka municipality has been presented to council. Cogta spokesperson George Mthethwa said the report is yet to be discussed in council and could not be discussed in public until it was deliberated on in council. “So far (MEC for Cogta in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi) presented it to council which has 14 days to convene all councillors for deliberations and to develop a plan of action to implement the recommendations. Until then, the report...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Cricket Sports Ministry is tired of talking, steps in to sort out cricket shambles

Politics ‘We will engage with Comrade Mbalula,’ says Ace Magashule

Parliament Mboweni requests delay of mini budget by a week

Politics Madonsela’s advice to grant corrupt officials amnesty should not be entertained

Courts VIDEO: Malema slams court proceedings ‘over white man testifying without cameras’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.