Theft-accused Limpopo municipal manager not suspended

A wrangle is going on between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Molemole local municipality in the Capricorn region of Limpopo after the municipal council approved the leave application of a municipal manager allegedly involved in the theft of R4.8 million.

The manager, who was arrested with three other senior government officials a fortnight ago, had applied for leave from 9 to 23 October while behind bars, awaiting a bail hearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The municipality approved the application, which created more dust for the ANC to handle with opposition parties, especially the DA, which was the first to object. Lazarus Mosena was arrested, alongside three other Limpopo ANC bigwigs, for allegedly stealing R4.8 million from the Makgatho Community Project.

The money was for an agricultural project, which they allegedly awarded to Mosena’s wife without following relevant tender processes. Mosena, bank employee Manase Steven Makgatho, 51, former chairperson of the association Lepota Eric Makgatho, 70, and former MP Moloko Standford Maila, 57, were all granted bail during their fraud appearance case in court last week.

Mosena applied for leave while behind bars, awaiting his formal bail application. The DA was the first to disapprove.

“Mosena was employed by the ANC to lead the municipality as municipal manager, claiming the Municipal Finance Management Act was clear that consequence management must always apply for officials or accounting officers accused of committing crime. The party claimed the ANC was treating Mosena with velvet gloves in an endeavour to conceal crime.”

DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the party was gravely worried that council’s inaction against Mosena might cause serious ructions in the municipality.

“As municipal manager, Mosena has access to municipal systems and remains in an authoritative position, which could lead him to the abuse of power and intimidation of other municipal officials if not suspended. He should be held accountable to the ethical standards as set by the Public Service Commission.

“Failure by the council to suspend Mosena would force us to request the Public Service Commission to intervene,” said Smalle.

He said the DA was in talks with other opposition parties in council to ensure that Mosena’s leave approval was reversed. But the council, led by mayor Edward Paya, did not see what was wrong with approving Mosena’s leave application.

“The alleged theft incident occurred prior to his appointment as municipal manager and it had nothing to do with this municipality.

“When he was appointed as the accounting officer here in Molemole, the council was not even aware that he was being investigated. Now, years after his appointment, he gets arrested for allegations that have nothing to do with this institution.

“My hands are tied. I cannot suspend this man just because he is accused of a crime he allegedly committed before he was appointed in this municipality. The DA knows that when you suspend a person you have to institute investigations into the allegations against them. How do I then investigate him for something that I don’t know [about],” said Paya.

“I am not using common sense here. I am only applying the law and the DA knows how the law operates.”

