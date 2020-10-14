 
 
Theft-accused Limpopo municipal manager not suspended

Government

The DA was in talks with other opposition parties in council to ensure that Mosena’s leave approval was reversed.

Alex Matlala
14 Oct 2020
05:02:41 AM
A leaked report has revealed massive corruption in the DR JS Moroka local municipality. Picture: iStock

A wrangle is going on between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Molemole local municipality in the Capricorn region of Limpopo after the municipal council approved the leave application of a municipal manager allegedly involved in the theft of R4.8 million. The manager, who was arrested with three other senior government officials a fortnight ago, had applied for leave from 9 to 23 October while behind bars, awaiting a bail hearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. The municipality approved the application, which created more dust for the ANC to handle with opposition parties, especially the DA,...

