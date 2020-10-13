 
 
Mpumalanga municipality’s looting borders on being ‘a crime against humanity’

According to an explosive forensic report, the municipality blew millions irregularly, while even misappropriating millions of Rands meant for drought relief, and splurging on private expenses.

A leaked report has revealed massive corruption in the DR JS Moroka local municipality. Picture: iStock

The Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Mpumalanga is in turmoil, following an explosive forensic report detailing how crooked officials and councillors grossly abused public assets and looted public funds, including at least R18 million meant for drought relief. According to the damning report, boreholes meant for impoverished communities without running water were instead drilled and installed at the private homes and farms of the politically powerful. Quotations for the drought alleviation project were not obtained from the appointed service providers, with one contractor charging R869, 565.22 for each borehole and was allocated 10 boreholes, while another contractor was engaged...

