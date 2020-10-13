Mpumalanga municipality’s looting borders on being ‘a crime against humanity’

The Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Mpumalanga is in turmoil, following an explosive forensic report detailing how crooked officials and councillors grossly abused public assets and looted public funds, including at least R18 million meant for drought relief. According to the damning report, boreholes meant for impoverished communities without running water were instead drilled and installed at the private homes and farms of the politically powerful. Quotations for the drought alleviation project were not obtained from the appointed service providers, with one contractor charging R869, 565.22 for each borehole and was allocated 10 boreholes, while another contractor was engaged...

The Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Mpumalanga is in turmoil, following an explosive forensic report detailing how crooked officials and councillors grossly abused public assets and looted public funds, including at least R18 million meant for drought relief.

According to the damning report, boreholes meant for impoverished communities without running water were instead drilled and installed at the private homes and farms of the politically powerful.

Quotations for the drought alleviation project were not obtained from the appointed service providers, with one contractor charging R869, 565.22 for each borehole and was allocated 10 boreholes, while another contractor was engaged to install four boreholes for an amount of R563, 638.66 each.

According to the findings of forensic investigations, some of the boreholes were drilled and fitted at the private homes and farms of councillors and senior municipal officials.

“We have no water as we speak, but government has spent millions of Rands, currently serving cattle of senior officials and ANC councillors while we suffer. We now have to buy water from water tankers that are owned by officials and councillors… This is a crime against humanity,” resident Senzo Mahlangu said.

According to the report, at least R40 million was spent on the construction of a fresh produce market, which to date remains incomplete since 2008.

The report also laid bare how public funds were splurged on the executive mayor’s personal protection outside official duties.

According to the findings, not only did the salary of Thulare Madileng’s bodyguard exceed the threshold set by the labour minister, it was established that most of the time he was protecting the mayor at private social events, instead of at official functions.

The investigation has also uncovered gross abuse of the mayoral vehicle, clocking 60,260km in 7 months at the fuel cost of R122, 744.03.

According to the report, the vehicle was almost fuelling every day and in some instances it was fuelling twice a day.

The investigators established that most of these trips were for Madileng’s private social activities and some were for attending ANC meetings and few were for the official duties.

Madileng, who has since resigned, said he would not comment on the contents of the report, saying he knew the truth and that it shall set him free.

“…I do not want to say anything more. People can write and say anything about me, I do not care,” Madileng charged.

Jack Malatjie, EFF PR councillor in the municipality, said the report was submitted to the municipality on October 06 and that it must be tabled in council for resolution within 14 days.

He said next week Thursday they will march to Siyabuswa police station to open cases against those implicated.

“The report is yet to be tabled to council and commenting on it would be problematic but these allegations substantiated in the report have been raised many times before. If the report is not tabled in council within 14 days for resolutions to be taken, we are going ahead with opening criminal cases,” Malatji said.

Attempts to reach Mpumalanga cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson, George Mthethwa could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages.

