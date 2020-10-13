 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

Government 6 hours ago

The state of national disaster expires on Thursday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa gears to address the nation.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
13 Oct 2020
06:17:26 AM
PREMIUM!
SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a move to Level 1. Picture: The Citizen

The D-Day for the extended national state of disaster on Thursday has prompted concerned parties to push for an end to the imposed lockdown by December. This as President Cyril Ramaphosa gears to address the nation on Thursday. The national state of disaster was declared in March and was last extended in August. Concerns over the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, since the daily rate stabilised in August have been drowned out by calls for Ramaphosa to announce a date for the reopening of the country, citing the devastation caused by the abrupt shutdown of industries crucial...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane explains ‘strange’ tender process 12.10.2020
Carl Niehaus tells ‘factory fault’ Mbalula to ‘retract and apologise’ for MKMVA tweets 12.10.2020
Parktown Boys High principal sacked over drowning death of pupil 12.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

State Capture State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane explains ‘strange’ tender process

Politics Carl Niehaus tells ‘factory fault’ Mbalula to ‘retract and apologise’ for MKMVA tweets

South Africa Parktown Boys High principal sacked over drowning death of pupil

Covid-19 New study: Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.