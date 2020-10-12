Makhubo promises to be ‘relentless’ in dealing with Covid-19 crooks

Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo is adamant the audit report on Covid-19 spending will not be released until those implicated in its findings are given an opportunity to respond to allegations against them, but promised to act “relentlessly” where wrongdoing has occurred.

This amid pressure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that demanded an immediate release of the report.

The parties believed up to R600 million was spent, which was way above the amount envisaged.

At the last meeting, the DA gave the mayor seven days to present the report and council speaker Nonceba Molwele undertook to organise a meeting.

Makhubo said it was necessary to hear the other side of the story or to observed the audi alteram partem principle.

The mayoral committee had already received a presentation on the draft report and gave the administration a deadline of 8 October to respond to issues raised and for the internal audit to resubmit a final report.

“The calls by the DA and the EFF that we release the internal audit report on Covid-19-related procurement even before the legal and regulatory process is complete is both an act of political grandstanding and a shocking indifference to what constitutes the rule of law,” Makhubo said.

“In addition to the rules of natural justice, the law and professional regulations are very clear that those implicated in any form of wrongdoing be afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations before a final decision regarding their alleged complicity can be made.”

