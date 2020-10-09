Masuku discharged, but not yet branded as corrupt – Makhura 

Former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku may have been discharged from his responsibilities, but Gauteng Premier David Makhura sought to remind the public that the investigation into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption is far from over.

The Gauteng government now have the unenviable task of balancing mounting Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports into PPE corruption, and ensuring that enough senior officials are appointed to continue to run health facilities.

In addition, the department’s plans for healthcare facilities in the medium- and long-term, instituted before, during and after the pandemic, are optimistic that improvements will be seen, as the quest for adequate healthcare for all continues.

Makhura’s address on Friday dealt with how Gauteng plans to brace for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases, and corruption that has threatened to taint the province’s ailing healthcare department.

Among these issues, Makhura sought to provide preliminary details into his decision to discharge Masuku from his position.

When asked why Masuku had been discharged from his responsibilities, Makhura said he was not able to discuss “matters like this with someone entrusted with the responsibility of public office”, and that a determination was made that Masuku should be discharged following the SIU’s report.

“I can’t go into details or intentions pertaining to those issues… All I can say is that the former MEC will speak for himself about any issues. But I can’t say what he’s going to do. It’s got nothing to do with what we are doing,” Makhura explained.

However, Makhura repeatedly emphasised that “no mercy” will be shown for those found guilty of corruption, and that there was “no excuse” for such conduct.

“I am acting on the basis of the report by the SIU, which had recommendations saying I must take action, and I am convinced that even though areas of work are outstanding about investigations into whether the MEC was involved in acts of corruption or collusion, I am very interested in that part, and will give them feedback… That investigation will be very important for me.”

Before branding Masuku as corrupt, Makhura insisted that the final SIU report was integral to determining Masuku’s future.

But it was clear that even if Masuku is found not guilty of wrongdoing and considered to be reinstated, Makhura felt he and the nation’s trust was, in a sense, violated.

“I entrusted Masuku to lead a very damaged department, to help rebuild it. The public entrusted me with public authority, and I trusted Masuku. That’s why I want to know… When all is completed, was there something that motivated him more than what has been presented before?

“The final conclusion may come to be that maybe I shouldn’t even have appointed him in the first place. But I can’t reach that conclusion now, it’s only fair not to.”

There is a possibility that Masuku could be reinstated as health MEC once the final SIU report is issued, Makhura explained.

He said it would not be unusual to reinstate Masuku if he was not found to be in the wrong, and especially if he is absolved of his alleged corruption and collusion.

With that being said, Makhura did emphasise that the issues associated with Masuku would result in a violation of the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which are considered “fairly serious issues”.

“But even with them, we can determine in which area he did something deliberately, or didn’t do something he was supposed to do. Political accountability is important.

“I will be at peace to know the truth when that part is done,” Makhura said, adding that the final part of the SIU report is “of great interest to South Africa, and Gauteng.”

“I want to see the totality of the picture to determine his suitability for office.”

Makhura could not confirm whether Masuku would form part of the Gauteng legislature now that he is no longer the province’s health MEC.

When questions by the media probed whether Makhura was willing to divulge his relationship with Kinsgley Tloubatla, who runs Bliss Pharmaceuticals with his wife Connie, Makhura not only explained in detail how he knew Tloubatla, but also denounced any allegations that his family members, both immediate and extended, were involved in business dealings with government.

He explained he knew Tloubatla through a church his mother and Tloubatla’s parents used to frequent, adding that Tloubatla is not related to him in any way.

He also made it clear that his wife and children “have to live with the consequences that I’m a public office bearer, and that they can’t do business with government. They need to go into the private sector, and they’ve made their peace. It’s not easy, I can tell you”.

He accused those reporting on the allegations of wanting him to go on “a wild goose chase”.

“All I can tell you is none of my family members do business with government. In my declarations done every year in the legislature, I do declare this…”

“You were thinking ‘We finally got him! We dug something up about his family’. But fighting corruption is killed by people who do this, and is undermined by those who think you must drag others into your troubles.

“Truth always comes on the side of those who are innocent.”

