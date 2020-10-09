Some grants extended until 31 December, payment dates released

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has extended some grant payments until the end of the year after a government gazette was published on Wednesday.

The new directives issued by Zulu mean that beneficiaries who either claim the temporary disability or temporary care dependency grants will be able to receive cash after the minister extend the payments to December.

On page 4 of the gazette it reads: “Temporary disability grants which lapsed in July 2020 or are due to lapse during the months of August to October, will not lapse until the end of 31 December and must continue to be paid until 31 December 2020.

“Care dependency grants, which were extended to October 2020, will not lapse in October 2020 but will continue to be paid until 31 December 2020.”

Another the directive also addressed the introduction of a number of additional requirements when considering reassessment.

“The agency [South African Social Security Agency] must reassess its decision taking into consideration the reasons provided for in the application for reassessment, against the latest available information, including checking with banks to determine whether a person has no income, within a period of 30 days from the date on which the application for reassessment was received by the agency and inform the applicant of the outcome of the reassessment and provide reasons for such a decision.”

In August, Sassa released grants payment dates for the remainder of the 2020/21 financial year.

The dates of each grant payment date, from September to March next year, are below.

Age and linked grants – 3 September 2020, 5 October 2020, 3 November 2020, 1 December 2020, 4 January 2021, 3 February 2021, 3 March 2021

Disability and linked grants – 4 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 4 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 5 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 4 March 2021

Unlinked children’s grants – 7 September 2020, 7 October 2020, 5 November 2020, 3 December 2020, 6 January 2021, 5 February 2021, 5 March 2021

