E-toll timebomb is ticking

Government 2 mins ago

Last Thursday, at the launch of Transport Month, Mbalula said he expected Sanral to rollout upcoming infrastructure projects valued at R177 billion, with zero corruption.

Marizka Coetzer
09 Oct 2020
04:54:38 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the government aims to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy during this year’s October transport month. Picture: Ron Sibiya

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says government wants to move fast to resolve the e-tolls “Achilles heel” to restore the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to its full borrowing capacity. “There was social mobilisation that took place and people made up their minds they were not going to pay,” Mbalula said in a video released by the department of transport to The Citizen. “We can get them to pay by force and by law,” he said. “The issue is not about that. Government has considered all those issues and came up with a hybrid model. We were given a...

