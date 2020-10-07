 
 
Limpopo contractor in the poo as latrines collapse, flood

Government 1 hour ago

Ward 22 councillor in the area, Rachel Kgatla, said the families were currently seeking refuge from neighbours until the toilets had been attended to.

Alex Matlala
07 Oct 2020
05:04:32 AM
Councillor Pule Shayi delivering his speech after being sworn in.

About two months after “shoddy constructed RDP [Reconstruction and Development Programme] houses” in Limpopo collapsed during a storm, two pit latrine toilets collapsed and were submerged in water. The incidents took place in the villages of Mhlaba Cross and Wisani under the Greater Tzaneen municipality last weekend. The Mopani district municipality has since directed the contractor who built them to go back on site and fix them as soon as the rain stops. Investigations by The Citizen revealed that since 2018, the municipality has spent R8.7 million building 1,094 toilets in the 2018-19 financial year, R101 million on 8,114 toilets...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM






