WATCH: Rogue forums get blame for Rea Vaya slowdown

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said at an oversight tour of Rea Vaya Phase 1C (a) route in Wynberg yesterday that the reason for the delay in the completion of the Watt interchange was not only due to the pandemic outbreak, but also due to rogue business forums. He said interrupted service delivery by business forums would no longer be tolerated.

“Business forums should follow proper channels to raise their grievances regarding any city-led projects,” he said.

“The Watt interchange will be a high-quality integrated public transport interchange which will consist of underground basement loading and offloading bays, commuter information area, designate trunk route and universal accessible facilities.”

Makhubo noted they are aware of the Rea Vaya stations in areas such as Wynberg and Riverlea which were demolished by protesters.

“People express their anger in different ways and we plead with them to not vandalise and demolish the stations… They’ll be refurbished and operating in the new future.”

The MMC for transport Nonhlanhla Makhuba said: “The introduction of Phase 1C (a) will bring safe, affordable and reliable transport to the residents of Berea, Yeoville, Orange Groove, Cheldondale, Norwood, Balfour Park, Bramley, Wynberg, Alexandra, Marlboro, Athol, Sandton, Sandown, Longmeadow and Greenstone.”

