 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

WATCH: Rogue forums get blame for Rea Vaya slowdown

Government 7 hours ago

The ongoing construction of the new Rea Vaya phase, which was supposed to be completed by 2018, is now expected to be up and running by July 2021.

Sonri Naidoo
07 Oct 2020
04:58:42 AM
PREMIUM!
WATCH: Rogue forums get blame for Rea Vaya slowdown

The new Rea Vaya Phase 1C route will connect Phase 1A and 1B from the Joburg CBD to Alexandra and Sandton. The route is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in July 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said at an oversight tour of Rea Vaya Phase 1C (a) route in Wynberg yesterday that the reason for the delay in the completion of the Watt interchange was not only due to the pandemic outbreak, but also due to rogue business forums. He said interrupted service delivery by business forums would no longer be tolerated. “Business forums should follow proper channels to raise their grievances regarding any city-led projects,” he said. “The Watt interchange will be a high-quality integrated public transport interchange which will consist of underground basement loading and offloading bays, commuter information area,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.