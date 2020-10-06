 
 
City of Tshwane at risk of total collapse

Government

While lack of ward councillors could hinder adequate service delivery, administrators could improve a city if the people appointed had good intentions and the required skills, said Teffo.

Rorisang Kgosana
06 Oct 2020
04:55:21 AM
City of Tshwane at risk of total collapse

A burst waterpipe behind the Bosman Station in Pretoria, leaving large parts of Pretoria without any water, 5 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The City of Tshwane is at risk of total collapse due to service delivery issues, poor revenue collection and an administrator with a bad performance history, analysts say. It’s been eight months since the city was placed under administration by the Gauteng provincial government and MEC of cooperative governance Lebogang Maile due to the political impasse in the city which hindered services. But former Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane region leader Abel Tau, who left the party to join Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, said placing the city under administration was a “bad idea” as it left Tshwane in a bad space. “I...

