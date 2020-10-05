Makhura considering SIU’s findings on Masuku

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has received, and is considering, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report pertaining to Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s alleged role in procurement irregularities of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Gauteng provincial government spokesperson, Thabo Masebe, said Makhura received the SIU report on Friday.

The report made findings on Masuku, who was placed on “special leave” in July this year.

“The premier is giving due consideration to the latest SIU report and further announcements will be made by Friday on the findings, recommendations and appropriate course of action to be taken,” Masebe said, without going into the details of the report.

Masuku was placed on leave by Makhura following reports of tender corruption at the Gauteng Department of Health.

News24 previously reported that Masuku was named in a PPE procurement scandal involving a R125 million contract awarded to the husband of Khusela Diko.

Diko is the president’s spokesperson, who has also been placed on leave.

The SIU argued that Royal Bhaca, owned by Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, was unlawfully awarded contracts, which was then later cancelled because of Diko’s proximity to the MEC.

The former chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department, Kabelo Lehloenya, is alleged to have said the “MEC wants his people” before she irregularly signed off on two PPE tenders awarded to Diko.

Meanwhile, the head of the health department in the province, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension last week.

Lukhele’s suspension follows another SIU report, which found that he had allegedly failed to exercise responsibility in awarding contracts during the procurement of goods and services related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

News24 reported that the alleged actions by Lukhele may have led to wasted and fruitless expenditure, according to the SIU.

