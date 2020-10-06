 
 
SANDF’s annual recruitment drive on hold

Government

The SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) annual recruitment drives, including for the Special Forces, has hit a snag due to Covid-19.

Sipho Mabena
06 Oct 2020
04:59:22 AM
File image. SANDF walk towards their vehicles after a roadblock conducted by the SAPS and the SANDF along the N1N, 24 April 2020. The roadblocks main function was to enforce the lockdown regulations. Picture: Neil McCartney

“All recruitment in the SANDF has been suspended until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once a review has been done, further information will be made known to potential recruits who want to enlist in the defence force,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said yesterday. According to Darren Olivier, defence expert and director at African Defence Review, the recruitment process for Special Forces is thorough and difficult, with only a small percentage getting through. “Recruits are first subjected to a punishing fitness test and a personal interview combined with a battery of psychological and aptitude tests to determine whether they...

