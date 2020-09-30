Government 30.9.2020 07:54 am

Amendments to police act to be published for public comment

News24 Wire
Police clear way for Bheki Cele convoy to the police station after visiting the family of the desceased teanager aand residents demanded the comminity member who was arrested by police in the morning, 28 August 2020.. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

‘These amendments make room for accountability and discipline within the police service’ – Police Minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed Cabinet’s approval of the publication of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Amendment Bill for public comment.

In a statement, Cele said the amendments were “long overdue” as the current SAPS Act predated the Constitution.

Some of the amendments include:

  • Vetting and integrity testing those employed within police under the SAPS Act, through lifestyle audits and conflict of interest.
  • Police recruits will be expected to submit a buccal sample (cheek swab) for DNA testing.
  • It will empower the police minister to make regulations for the roles, functions, duties and obligations, requirements for appointment, and disciplinary matters of deputy national and divisional commissioners.
  • It seeks to enhance community policing and oversight of community policing forums over the police.
  • The co-ordination between the police service and municipal police services needs to be improved in terms of the concept of a single police service.
  • It will enhance the framework for the establishment, powers, functions and control of municipal police services.
  • It will address operational concerns over non-notification of intended gatherings under the Regulations of Gatherings Act.
  • It will give effect to the Farlam Commission recommendations, including the assurance that no automatic rifles may be used in crowd control, and that lethal force may not be used for protection of property.
  • However, if life and property are endangered simultaneously, use of lethal force will be warranted.

“These amendments make room for accountability and discipline within the police service and I believe they will go a long way in ensuring that the SAPS better serves the people of this country, whilst at the same time, boost the trust between communities and the men and women in blue,” Cele said.

It will published in the Government Gazette and public comment is encouraged.

