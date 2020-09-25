Govt and Nehawu to continue engagement on workplace issues

Government and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will continue engagement on a range of issues concerning collective bargaining and workplace conditions in the public sectoramid the Covid-19 pandemic, Nehawu has announced.

This after a meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the national office-bearers of the public sector trade union on Friday.

The union had submitted a memorandum to the president on improving occupational health and safety, conditions of service and salary adjustments for the 2020/21 financial year, among other issues.

The meeting was chaired by Ramaphosa and attended by the union’s Mzwandile Makwayiba, Mike Shingange, Nyameka Macanda, Kgomotso Makhupola and Zola Saphetha, Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi, Minister for the Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.

“The meeting agreed that government and Nehawu will continue work on the issues raised in the Nehawu memorandum that are currently being discussed by task teams comprising government and Nehawu.

“Reports of these task teams will be presented to a meeting of senior leadership of government and public sector unions who will meet again soon on a mutually convenient date to develop solutions in the interest of workers, the public sector and the nation and economy at large,” said the union in a statement.

