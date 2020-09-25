Emfuleni Local Municipality shames itself into the legal record books

PREMIUM!
Emfuleni Local Municipality shames itself into the legal record booksGovernment 1 hour ago
The R492m default judgment awarded against the municipality is unheard of, and the eye-watering interest of R134 834.49 per day equally so.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers
Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa
Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa
State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ