Community treated in tents, with R124 million white elephant clinic next door

Government 1 hour ago

The community of Hammanskraal are receiving medical services in tents and containers, while a newly built R124-million stands unused, due to squabbles between the Gauteng Provincial and Tshwane Metro governments.

Sipho Mabena
22 Sep 2020
05:55:54 PM
PREMIUM!
The Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal which has not opened since its construction in 2018. The clinic remains closed due to it having no electricity or water. On the neighbouring premises a tented clinic has been established to treat Hammanskraal residents, 18 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The dignity of the people Hammanskraal appears to have been the biggest casualty in an apparent case of bickering between the Tshwane Metro Municipality and the Gauteng provincial government. The community north of Pretoria have had to endure primary health care services in tents and shipment containers, while the R124-million state-of-the-art Mandisa Shiceka clinic stands empty next door. Without bulk services such as sewage systems, electricity, water supply, and storm water drainage systems pipes, the facility which was said to have been completed in 2017, cannot be utilised. In March, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who visited the facility together with...





