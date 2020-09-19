Government 19.9.2020 08:44 pm

R1.2m Sassa fraud: Eastern Cape man nabbed over false disability grants

News24 Wire
R1.2m Sassa fraud: Eastern Cape man nabbed over false disability grants

Social distancing is observed at Alexandran Plaza as people wait to collect their Sassa grants. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, the man allegedly recruited people in Bisho and Zwelitsha to supply him with ID numbers which he provided to Sassa officials who then fraudulently created disability grants between August 2018 and September 2019.

A 51-year-old man from Kwatyutyu in King William’s Town was arrested on Friday for allegedly defrauding the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) of almost R1.2 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, the man allegedly recruited people in Bisho and Zwelitsha to supply him with ID numbers which he provided to Sassa officials who then fraudulently created disability grants between August 2018 and September 2019.

Zenzile said the Hawks were tipped off about the alleged fraudulent and corrupt activities of the suspect along with Sassa officials.

“The investigating team established that after the money was deposited into individual accounts, the suspect made withdrawals and gave the so-called beneficiaries half of the money and the rest were shared among him and the officials.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Zwelitsha Regional Court on Monday.

Zenzile said more arrests were expected to take place soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Minister’s bodyguard leaves loaded gun on plane

Springboks Springboks must play in the Rugby Championship – De Villiers

Business News UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

Business News Comair to delist from JSE as business rescue plan adopted

Premium Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition