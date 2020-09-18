SA moving from ‘eye of storm’, but virus still a threat – Dlamini-Zuma

Despite infection rates slowing down since lockdown Level 5, the lives of South Africans will be changed forever, said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma addressed the media on Friday afternoon to clarify the amended regulations under Level 1 lockdown.

She warned that complacency will backtrack the progress made in combatting the spread of Covid-19 infections, encouraging people to “re-double” efforts, and to “remember the sacrifices made to get here.”

“The virus doesn’t move, people do,” she reiterated, adding that despite the relief in reopening the economy, the threat of the virus spreading due to increased foot traffic and crowds remains.

Level 1 lockdown is the latest attempt in trying to balance the lives and livelihoods of people and the economy.

The following activities remain banned under lockdown Level 1:

Night vigils are still not permitted;

Night clubs will remain closed;

35 of the country’s borders remain closed;

Initiation practices are not yet permitted;

Visits by members of the public to correctional centres, detention facilities, holding cells, military detention facilities, health facilities (except to receive treatment or medication) and old age homes are still prohibited;

Cruise ships for leisure travel will still not be allowed;

Sporting events will not have spectators; and

International sporting events will not take place.

These are the existing Covid-19 protocols that will be slightly amended:

Curfew has been extended, and will now be from 12am to 4am;

Alcohol will now be sold from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday;

Funerals may now accommodate 100 people instead of 50. However, if a venue cannot accommodate 100 people with a social distance of 1.5m, it must use half of the venue’s capacity.

Faith gatherings, weddings and social gatherings may now accommodate a maximum of 250 people. Again, if the venue is small, only half the size of the venue can be used.

Outdoor venues cannot have more than 500 people. A 1.5m social distance between people must remain.

Gyms and physical health facilities may now accommodate 50% of the venue’s capacity.

Regional and international travel will be permitted from 1 October, from OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport. African countries are open for travel from South Africa, but international travel still has a list of countries where travel still will not be allowed until infection rates are brought under control, but this is a temporary measure.

Visa applications at embassies are now allowed, both short and long term.

The 18 borders that remained open strictly for transport purposes will stay open, and be able to accommodate travel and tourism.

Dlamini-Zuma said adjusted transport and education protocols will be elaborated on by the relevant ministers soon.

“When you leave your house, just remember you’re taking a life and death decision, for yourself, your loved ones, and someone you don’t know,” Dlamini-Zuma emphasised.

People are still required to wear a mask at all times.

