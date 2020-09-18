WATCH LIVE: NDZ to explain what you can do under lockdown level 1

Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council, led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will brief the nation on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 1 restrictions from 2pm.

This follows the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can watch the briefing here:

