Mbaks admits Prasa is ‘inept’ – repairing damaged infrastructure will cost billions

Government 1 hour ago

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has made bold promises that Prasa’s self-confessed “ineptness” will soon be a thing of the past, while scrap metal dealers say the exaggeration of the role played by crime syndicates in exporting stolen metal is an attempt to shift the blame.

Sipho Mabena
16 Sep 2020
06:58:29 PM
PREMIUM!
General views of the George Goch Station, 10 September 2020, as it experiences rampant theft of cables and steel surrounding the train railway network. Picture: Michel Bega

It will cost at least R4 billion to repair the extensive damage to the rail infrastructure, with transport minister Fikile Mbalula conceding that it was “ineptness” in running the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that led to the extensive pillaging. Though there had been vandalism and theft before, the National Transport Union (UNTU) has said that the agency’s failure to put in place contingency security plans after cancelling security contracts in November last year exacerbated the situation. “Some of the enabling points that make it possible for (criminals) to have a holiday and honeymoon here at Prasa, is because...

