Ramaphosa to address nation at 7pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm on Wednesday, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is widely expected that the president will announce a move to lockdown alert level 1, which could see South Africa’s borders being opened and international travel resume, among others.

The address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday, 14 September 2020; a meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council on Tuesday, 15 September 2020, and a special sitting of Cabinet on Wednesday, the Presidency said in a statement.

“The President’s Coordinating Council is co-chaired by the President and the Deputy President and brings together Ministers, Premiers and leadership of the brings together and the South African Local Government Association and National House of Traditional Leaders,” the statement said.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

