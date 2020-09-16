WATCH: Tshwane receives new vehicle fleet to improve service delivery

The City of Tshwane unveiled a new fleet of municipal vehicles on Tuesday, which was acquired by the metro enhances service delivery to residents, Rekord reported.

According to Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the 439 vehicles were also introduced to ensure optimal operations at certain service delivery departments in the metropolitan municipality.

Some of the acquired vehicles include light commercial vehicles to be used by other departments such as roads, electricity, water and sanitation.

The other vehicles will be used for waste collection, patrol at landfill sites and transportation of employees to various sites.

Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa welcomed the launch of the vehicles and said that the purchase of the fleet was to reduce cost while ensuring that efficient services was provided.

“Ordinarily, one day to hire trucks for services such as waste removal would cost the metro R10,000.”

The administrator said the repayments for the fleet would be concluded by the end of the year.

“By the end of this year, we would have returned the [fleet] investment, eventually employ more people and reduce costs of the Tshwane metro.”

He further urged municipal employees to treat the vehicles with utmost care.

“Our resources are already overstretched. Let us set a good standard of infrastructure maintenance across all seven of our regions.”

Last month, Tshwane also acquired bulletproof armoured emergency service vehicles, which was a first of its kind for the area or even South Africa.

The metro explained that emergency services employees often found themselves in dangerous situations in aims of protests and difficult terrain when attending to emergencies.

The fleet of vehicles were not meant for just urban areas in Tshwane, but also for townships and national government.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

In separate news, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) reserved the judgment in the matter of the dissolution of the City Tshwane council after an eight-hour-long hearing that took place last Thursday, 10 September, Rekord reported.

The City had been placed under administration in March after cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile dissolved the Democratic Alliance (DA) led Tshwane council.

