Government 14.9.2020 10:10 pm

Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

News24 Wire
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 12 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair virtual meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Tuesday, where discussions may be held on moving the country to level 1 of the lockdown.

The presidency on Monday said the PCC meeting, co-chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, would bring together ministers, premiers, and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

According to the statement, the meeting is expected to deliberate on a report from the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on the country’s response to the pandemic.

It is expected that a move to Level 1 of the lockdown may form part of the discussions.

Last week, during a question and answer session, Ramaphosa hinted that a move to level 1 may be on the cards.

Inputs

News24 reported that he said the NCCC is evaluating input from several stakeholders and that proposals from the stakeholders will be considered alongside inputs from the scientists advising government.

City Press reported that Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation later this week where it is highly likely that he will announce the further easing of the lockdown.

Ramaphosa will also be chairing a virtual Nedlac meeting on progress towards the finalisation of a national economic recovery plan on Tuesday.

The presidency said this would be a follow-up to the meeting convened by the President on 13 August where social partners tabled proposals.

“The social partners – government, business, labour, and community – have been meeting over the last few weeks to develop a common approach to rebuilding the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the presidency said in a statement.

“Nedlac is a dialogue platform that brings together social partners in developing effective policies to promote economic growth and increase participation in economic decision making and social equity in South Africa.”

