AG clears Limpopo Health on PPE overspending allegations

AG clears Limpopo Health on PPE overspending allegationsGovernment 30 seconds ago
A provisional Auditor-General’s report could not find evidence of alleged R932 million in irregular spending and indicated that the department had procured all PPE within the provincial Treasury note.
