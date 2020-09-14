 
 
AG clears Limpopo Health on PPE overspending allegations

A provisional Auditor-General’s report could not find evidence of alleged R932 million in irregular spending and indicated that the department had procured all PPE within the provincial Treasury note.

Alex Matlala
14 Sep 2020
05:30:18 PM
AG clears Limpopo Health on PPE overspending allegations

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear. Image used for illustrative purpose. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP).

The Limpopo department of health has been provisionally cleared of any wrongdoing in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the office of the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu. The department has been recently rocked by allegations of irregular awarding of PPE contracts to service providers, following allegations that some contracts had been awarded to friends, relatives, and or comrades. Now, however, the Auditor-General’s 172-page “First Special Report on the Financial Management of Government’s Covid-19 Initiatives” could not find anything untoward in the department’s spending. The report also indicated that the department, under the political leadership of MEC Phophi Ramathuba, had...

