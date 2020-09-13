Covid-19 Solidarity fund gets R50 million boost from UK government

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the department said “The grant is aimed at extending the Fund’s ongoing efforts to counter the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in SA focusing specifically on projects supporting & promoting women.”

The Solidarity Fund was created at the start of South Africa’s national lockdown as a platform for South Africans from both the public and private sectors to donate money in order to combat some of the greatest challenges presented during the pandemic response.

The department said in light of it having recently been Women’s Month in South Africa, “the British High Commission specifically expressed interest in using these funds to support the Fund’s efforts in responding to Gender-Based Violence and women’s economic empowerment and SMEs.”

“As such, the funding will be deployed to support two existing Humanitarian Pillar projects, namely the second intervention in Gender-Based Violence support and Farming Input Vouchers, with each project receiving R25m.”

The official handing over of the grant will take place on Monday morning at the British High Commissioner’s Residence, and will be hosted by Mr Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner to South Africa. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina is expected deliver a keynote address at the event.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.