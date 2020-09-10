Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster by another month

“This is to continue giving effect to the regulations that remain relevant to manage the spread of Covid-19 infections,” cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Thursday, following a virtual cabinet meeting the previous day.

She said they welcomed the drop in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the improved recovery rate to 87 percent.

“Cabinet thanks all South Africans for playing their part in adhering to restrictions to flatten the curve. We commend the dedication and sacrifice of all health professionals who have been our frontline defence against the virus.”

On the Auditor-General’s report into Covid-19 funding, Williams said they reiterated their resolution to continue decisively pursuing all those found to have abused these funds, irrespective of who they were.

Williams announced that a deputy had been appointed to Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

Lieutenant General Tebello Constance Mosikili would be the new Hawks deputy head, subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance.

Cabinet commented on the continued scourge of gender-based violence and the latest victims to make headlines.

“The recent victims of this heinous crime include actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, 34, who was shot at her family home in Evander, Mpumalanga and the 28-year-old woman who was killed by her husband while reporting a domestic violence at the Madeira Police Station in the Eastern Cape,” said Williams.

“Cabinet calls for justice to be served on these crimes and others that are reported.”

It had recently approved three laws which it hoped would contribute towards protecting victims of domestic violence and GBV.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.